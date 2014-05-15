Fox News Latino - Fair & Balanced

Search Site

World Cup Brazil 2014

The World Cup culminates with the final match on July 13. Fox News Latino is there to bring you every kick and whistle.

Third Place Match July 12
Netherlands 3, Brazil 0
World Cup Final July 13
Argentina 0 Germany 1 (overtime)
Fun Facts:
Germany wins Cup for the 1st time, 4th if you count West German titles
Shakira has now played at more World Cups (3) than Gerard Piqué (2)

Latest World Cup Videos:

More Videos: ›

Latest World Cup Coverage

More World Cup Coverage

#FNLWorldCup

Complete Social Media Coverage

Join the conversation using #FNLWorldCup