World Cup Brazil 2014
The World Cup culminates with the final match on July 13. Fox News Latino is there to bring you every kick and whistle.
- Third Place Match July 12
- Netherlands 3, Brazil 0
- World Cup Final July 13
- Argentina 0 Germany 1 (overtime)
- Fun Facts:
- Germany wins Cup for the 1st time, 4th if you count West German titles
- Shakira has now played at more World Cups (3) than Gerard Piqué (2)
Argentina Team Gets Heroes Welcome After Gutsy World Cup Performance
Argentina's national team was welcomed home on Monday by thousands of fans celebrating its gutsy performance in the World Cup final.
Germany World Cup Champion Over Argentina; Wins Classic Final In Overtime, 1-0
Germany dominated the overtime and finally broke through the Argentinean defenses in the 113th minute for a well-deserved, 1-0 victory.
Shakira Says Pique Still Hurting Over Spain's World Cup Loss
Colombian singer Shakira said her boyfriend, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique, was still trying to get over his team's ouster from the tournament.
No Consolation For Brazil As It Falls To Netherlands In Third-Place Match, 3-0
Robin van Persie and Daley Blind scored early goals to help give the Netherlands a 3-0 win over host Brazil in the third-place match at the World Cup on Saturday.
From Jerseys To Apps, Cup's Biggest Winner Is Merchandise
The once-every-four-years consumer frenzy, dubbed by some as the "World Cup Effect," drives the sale of everything from the traditional jerseys to cleats to apps
Here’s How Much Tickets for the Final World Cup Game Cost
FIFA issued tickets for the final game sold out a long time ago, but those selling on secondary markets will set you back thousands of dollars.
Papal Viewing Party For World Cup Final Unlikely, Vatican Says
Vatican spokesman, the Rev. Federico Lombardi, said Thursday that the final is on late in Rome so the Pope will probably to be watching.
Will Messi Be Able To Lift Argentina Over The German Machinery?
When Lionel Messi's Argentina takes on Germany in Sunday's World Cup final, it looks at first glance like a meeting between brilliant individual scoring talent and the tight German machinary.
Argentina Upends The Netherlands, 0-0 (4-2), Makes Date With Germany In Final
What had been billed as a battle of the best offenses at the Cup ended a scoreless tie and was decided 4-2 in a penalty shootout.
Argentina Takes On The Netherlands In A World Cup Semifinal: How Do They Stack Up?
Argentina and the Netherlands are arguable two of the best attacking teams in the World Cup. How do they stack up against each other?
